Sir David Beckham ‘the one’ to unite Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo at Inter Miami as MLS transfer talk resurfaces on the back of CR7’s Al-Nassr strike action
Ronaldo transfer talk: Portuguese on strike in Saudi Arabia
Portuguese superstar Ronaldo is cutting a frustrated figure in the Saudi Pro League. He is reportedly disappointed at how that division is being managed, with transfer funds not being distributed evenly. He has taken to ruling himself out of contention for selection.
Inevitable questions are being asked of what happens next, with plenty of speculation to be found regarding a new challenge supposedly being sought by CR7. The ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has seen a return to Europe debated.
It has also been suggested that he could join Messi in chasing the American dream. If that path were to be trodden, then Beckham and Co at Inter Miami would undoubtedly be in the mix. There are several hurdles that need to be cleared before such a dream could become reality, with doubt still being cast over whether two GOATs will ever join forces.
Could Ronaldo join Messi at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami?
Quizzed on whether that could happen, with ex-England captain Beckham involved, former MLS star Rob Earnshaw - speaking via bookmaker Betfree - told GOAL: “If there was a place that could happen, it would be somewhere like Inter Miami. Unfortunately, I don’t think it will ever happen. All of the fanatics, we would love to see them play in a team one day and work together before they both retire. I don’t think it will happen but if there was a chance, I think David Beckham would be the one to make that happen.”
Earnshaw - who spent time in North America with Toronto FC, the Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps - added on why Ronaldo may be reluctant to join Messi in South Florida: “You have these two great football players that are global figures, very famous, great footballers - I can’t see it ever happening because you have two dominant figures that wherever they play, whatever team, it is their team.
“It might have to be a neutral team because if Ronaldo is going to go to Inter Miami, that is Messi’s team, we know it as that, and I don’t think that will happen. Same thing the other way around. If it was ever going to happen, it would have to be in a neutral team that they have both never played for and they are coming together. I hope we see it one day.
“Rewind back, they used to have Rest of the World vs Europe. I remember a Brazil vs Barcelona game, there was the Rest of the World team versus a team from Europe that used to get together. That might be the only way that we see these two come together in one team.”
Dream team: World wants to see Messi & Ronaldo united
Another former MLS and Premier League star, World Cup-winning ex-Brazil and Manchester United midfielder Kleberson, told GOAL recently when he was asked about the chances of Ronaldo following Messi to the United States: “Wow, imagine that happening, America is going to go crazy! They are going to sell everything to have those two guys together. In one locker room - Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and maybe Neymar. It’s a dream team!”
Contract extensions: Two GOATs still going strong
Ronaldo is working on the most lucrative contract in world football at Al-Nassr, with an extension agreed last summer through to 2027 only a matter of months old. It could, however, be that said deal is broken as the 40-year-old frontman is freed to make another fresh start outside of the Middle East.
Messi will be patiently waiting in Miami if his eternal rival decides to join him in the U.S. as the Argentine icon has committed to an extension of his own that is set to keep him tied to the reigning MLS Cup champions through 2028.
