‘It’s a pleasure and I’m proud!’ – PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reacts to George Best comparisons following Ballon d'Or nod

Kvaratskhelia has opened up about the significance of being named among the world's elite in the race for the Ballon d'Or. The 25-year-old winger, who played a pivotal role in Paris Saint-Germain's recent continental dominance, believes his inclusion on the 30-man shortlist is a testament to the progress he has made over the last twelve months. Having been named the Champions League Player of the Season for the 2025-26 campaign, the attacker is now looking to cement his status as the finest player on the planet when the winner is announced on October 26.

Reflecting on the achievement, Kvaratskhelia expressed his delight at being recognised alongside the sport's biggest names. ‘To be a Ballon d'Or contender, it's already a pleasure to be among these players in the race,’ Kvaratskhelia said. ‘I feel already that I did something special in the last year, I'm really happy and let's see what's gonna happen. I'm happy that I represent Georgia, a small country. Little kids, they know that even if they are from a small country, they can achieve these things.’