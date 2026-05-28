Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is this season's Champions League MVP - and PSG star should be among Ballon d'Or favourites despite missing the World Cup

Kvaratskhelia has admitted himself that he neglected his defensive duties at Napoli. "Since I've been in Paris, I've improved a lot in that regard, and have also become a warrior on the pitch," he told Le Parisien earlier this season. "I always try to give 100 percent, even in defence, and the manager has helped me improve a lot in that respect."

Indeed, Kvaratskhelia has regularly been at pains to point out just how big an impact Luis Enrique has had on his development over the past 18 months.

"It was his humanity that made the biggest impression on me," Kvaratskhelia revealed in an interview with UEFA shortly after his January arrival from Napoli. "The role of the manager is incredibly important in a footballer's career. When someone comes to you calmly and explains everything, then the player tries even harder to understand and perform even better.

"Luis Enrique makes you feel, both on and off the pitch, that you have to give your all – for him, for the club, and for all the fans. He treats you with such respect and clarity."

The net result of this mutually respectful relationship between player and coach is Kvaratskhelia becoming the perfect player, a hard-working winger with ridiculously fast feet that never takes too much out of the ball, meaning he's now as industrious as he is efficient.

Essentially, when Kvaratskhelia is not beating opponents, he's constantly closing them down, making him a 90-minute nightmare for every team with the misfortune to come across him.