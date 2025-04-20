Everton FC v Manchester City FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Kevin De Bruyne to return to Chelsea? Former Blues star opens door to surprise reunion with Man City midfielder hailed as 'one of the very best' behind Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo

K. De BruyneManchester CityTransfersPremier LeagueChelsea

Kevin De Bruyne has been tipped to return to Chelsea with William Gallas hailing him as "one of the best" behind Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • De Bruyne set for Man City exit
  • Still eager to play in the English top-flight
  • Gallas believes Chelsea reunion may be on the cards
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches