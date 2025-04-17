Kevin de Bruyne urged to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr as Premier League icon weighs up offers from MLS and Saudi Pro League ahead of Man City exit
Kevin de Bruyne has been urged to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr as he continues to weigh up offers from the MLS and the Saudi Pro League.
- De Bruyne set for Man City exit
- SPL & MLS clubs lining up offers for the Belgian
- Gallas wants De Bruyne to join Al-Nassr