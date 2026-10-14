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Giants in town! Celta boss hails 'historic' Juventus before bidding to spring Europa League shock
Juventus head to Spain aiming to maintain momentum
Juventus return to European action on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League League Phase as they travel to take on Celta Vigo at Balaidos. The Italian giants arrive in Spain following an emphatic 5-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen in their opening fixture of the competition.
The Bianconeri aim to win their opening two European matches without conceding for the first time since the 2013/14 campaign.
However, Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez made clear his side are relishing the challenge of facing Italian royalty.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Giraldez hails Juventus status and Europa League ambitions
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Giraldez offered glowing praise for Juventus while insisting his players maintain genuine belief in securing a home result. "We are really looking forward to the match," Giraldez stated.
"We know it is a special game for everyone because we are playing against Juventus, one of the best teams in Europe and in history, and one of the top favorites to win the title."
"We cannot wait for the match to begin. We have what it takes to win but we have to believe in ourselves."
Clinical attack and teenage prodigy Alajbegovic
Juventus bring formidable firepower to Vigo, having recorded a tournament-high 45.5% shot conversion rate on Matchday 1. Forward Randal Kolo Muani has been involved in eight goals across his last eight European appearances, while 19-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic could become the youngest Juventus player to score twice in European competition.
The Bianconeri also boast a strong defensive record, keeping clean sheets in four consecutive European group and league phase encounters.
Giraldez's side will need complete defensive focus to disrupt Juventus' fluid passing game.
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Seeking to break Spanish hoodoo at Balaidos
Despite their favorite status, Juventus face a tricky historical hurdle as they remain winless in their last six matches against Spanish opposition in major European competitions.
A victory at Balaidos would cement Juventus' position near the top of the Europa League phase table.
Action kicks off on Thursday evening in Galicia.
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