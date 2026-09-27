AFP
'Just do your jobs' - Eduardo Camavinga sends clear message to France attackers ahead of Belgium clash
Tactical expectations for forwards
Speaking at a press conference, Camavinga clarified his stance on the defensive responsibilities of attacking players within the national team. France secured a 1-0 victory over Turkey in their opening match under Zinedine Zidane, and the squad are now gearing up for a crucial group decider against Belgium tomorrow.
Addressing the balance of the team, the midfielder stated clearly: "I don’t ask attackers to do crazy defensive work. We only ask them to do their jobs." This pragmatic approach highlights a desire for structure without overburdening the frontline.
- AFP
Reigniting the Belgium rivalry
France will face a confident Belgium side tomorrow evening, following their impressive 2-0 win against Italy. The fixture naturally brings up memories of past encounters, but Camavinga was quick to inject some lighthearted banter into the build-up. When asked about the lingering tension between the two nations, he replied: "[Laughs] It's a very important match, because Belgium remains a great nation. As for what happened, it's you Belgians who still have it stuck in your throats [smiles]. But no, it's a very good match to play, we are all eager to play this type of match."
Life under Zidane and facing familiar foes
The presence of Zidane in the dugout marks a significant shift for the squad. Camavinga admitted that seeing the legendary figure take charge was initially surprising, noting: "We all know what he represents for France. At the beginning, it was quite special and weird to be facing him." Meanwhile, the French camp received a slight boost with the absence of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from the opposition lineup. Discussing his club teammate's omission, Camavinga joked: "We spoke together before the selection and yes, I am very happy that he is not there [smiles]."
- AFP
What next for France?
France will battle Belgium tomorrow evening with top spot in the group on the line. A second consecutive victory would provide Zidane with the perfect start to his managerial tenure and establish significant momentum. Following this crucial clash, Camavinga and his teammates will return to their respective clubs to resume domestic duties.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting