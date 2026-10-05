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Jurgen Klopp hails 'casting' success as Germany boss opens door to everyone after 44-man experiment after Greece draw
A massive casting success for Germany
Klopp has hailed his enormous 44-player Germany squad experiment as a resounding success. The national team manager offered his assessment after a 0-0 draw in Greece wrapped up the international break.
Over the course of the latest window, Germany played four Nations League matches using two completely different squads. Klopp deliberately rotated his options to test as many players as possible on the international stage.
Despite the unconventional approach, the manager was left convinced by the performances of his massive group. He claims that the extensive casting process has now provided Germany with a wealth of fresh alternatives for their upcoming tasks.
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Everyone proved their worth on the pitch
The sheer size of the 44-man roster naturally drew significant attention, but Klopp insisted the bold strategy paid off perfectly. He expressed total satisfaction with the effort shown by his players across the two-week period.
In an interview with RTL on Sunday evening following the stalemate in Greece, the Germany boss vigorously defended his squad selection. He praised the commitment of the vast group of internationals who featured during the camp.
"We have seen a lot of national team players in these two weeks," Klopp declared. "Everyone proved themselves, everyone earned their right to be here."
Proving the national team doubters wrong
The decision to split the team into two distinct squads for four competitive Nations League fixtures was heavily scrutinised. However, Klopp believes his players answered their critics directly on the pitch.
"What people have said about us. What we can do. What we can't do," Klopp continued. "We showed a few signs that we can do a few things better than people gave us credit for."
The manager was determined to trigger a reaction and inject fresh momentum into the squad during this international window. "I wanted to get something moving, I definitely saw that," he added.
The door remains wide open for November
Following the conclusion of the four-match Nations League run, Germany will now look ahead to their next set of fixtures in November. The manager will use the upcoming weeks to analyse his squad before finalising his next selection.
While the massive audition was deemed a triumph, Klopp confirmed he will take a more traditional approach for the final international break of the year. He stated that he certainly will not call up 44 players again next month.
However, the manager offered a massive boost to those hoping to represent the national team in the near future. "But the door is open for everyone," Klopp promised. "Wide open."
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