Diego Simeone reacts to Atletico Madrid fans whistling Julian Alvarez after transfer controversy

Alvarez was a glaring omission from the Atletico squad as Simeone's side secured a comfortable 2-0 victory against Malaga. The Argentine forward was nowhere to be seen at the Metropolitano, yet he remained the dominant topic of conversation among supporters in the stands.

Los Rojiblancos fanbase has clearly not forgotten the striker's controversial comments during the recent World Cup, where he openly requested a transfer away from the club. Consequently, a small but vocal section of the home crowd directed hostile chants and piercing whistles towards the absent forward throughout the league fixture.