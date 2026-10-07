Jan Huebner
'I learned a lot about myself!' – Jude Bellingham opens up on tough year and renewed joy
Professional victory satisfies England playmaker
Jude Bellingham praised England's maturity after breaking down a resolute Czechia side in a 3-0 Nations League victory at Wembley. The midfielder played a starring role as Thomas Tuchel's side dominated possession and secured a clean sheet.
Despite coming off a 7-0 thrashing of Croatia days earlier, Bellingham insisted the team remained disciplined.
"It is difficult when teams come here because they sit deep and try to frustrate us," Bellingham told ITV. "You can never be too frustrated with three goals and a clean sheet. We got the job done and did it professionally."
- Jan Huebner
Bellingham Rediscovers Joy on the Pitch
Bellingham came close to scoring himself with a spectacular effort shortly before Harry Kane's second goal. "It was a good ball from Morgan and I just thought I would try something," Bellingham explained.
"When you are feeling good and confident, you want to try things."
"I am enjoying my football, first and foremost."
Growth through difficult experiences
The 23-year-old opened up on the lessons learned during a demanding 12-month period for club and country. "I have come off a bit of a tough year last season, but I learned a lot about myself," Bellingham revealed.
"I learned things that I can do to make life easier, especially with England."
"I am trying my best all the time to be better and better."
- Getty Images Sport
Key pillar in Tuchel's midfield setup
Bellingham's resurgence provides a major boost for England as they refine their tactical identity ahead of future tournaments. His dynamic partnership with Kane and Morgan Rogers continues to flourish.
England look forward to their final group matches in November.
Bellingham will aim to sustain his commanding midfield form.
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