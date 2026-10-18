AFP
Jose Mourinho claims Vinicius Jr should have QUIT Real Madrid for a country where he is 'respected' amid Arsenal links
Subbed off, sent off, and under pressure
Vinicius is navigating a turbulent period in the Spanish capital. The Brazilian winger is currently serving a four-match La Liga suspension after receiving a straight red card against Villarreal. Tensions flared again in midweek when he was withdrawn early during Madrid’s thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Roma.
Despite being pivotal to Los Blancos' Champions League triumphs in 2022 and 2024, the 26-year-old has endured a noticeable dip in form. This slump has led to him being whistled by sections of the Bernabeu crowd.
The dynamic at Madrid shifted following Kylian Mbappe's blockbuster arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024. Arsenal were heavily linked with Vinicius over the summer before the attacker penned a massive contract extension keeping him in Madrid until 2032.
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'I would have forced my exit'
Speaking ahead of Madrid's league clash with Sevilla, Mourinho expressed astonishment at the Brazilian's resilience. The manager insisted he would not have tolerated the same hostile treatment from supporters.
"If I were [Vinicius], in his place, I probably wouldn't be here," Mourinho told reporters. "Last summer I would have forced my exit to a league, to a country, to clubs and stadiums where they'd respect him."
The Portuguese tactician quickly clarified that the player's deep affection for the club ultimately kept him in Spain.
"When he signed that contract, he signed it because Madrid is his home, and Real Madrid is his home," Mourinho added. "What I said before was that I doubt I'd be able - as a player with lots of options - I doubt whether I'd be able to have his psychological strength, to hold on."
A difficult night in Rome
The recent spotlight on Vinicius intensified during the Champions League clash against Roma. Mourinho substituted the winger just 59 minutes in, with Madrid trailing 3-1, after he surrendered possession in the build-up to Roma's second goal. Substitute Endrick then inspired a stunning fightback.
Vinicius openly expressed his frustration over the early withdrawal but remained defiant. "It’s only natural for me to be angry when I’m substituted, because I always want to play every minute, to be at my best and help the team," the forward admitted.
He also reflected on his journey since joining Los Blancos, shrugging off the current criticism. "When I was 18, many people laughed at me, saying I wouldn't score any goals - and today, I have over 100 with this jersey. Many have doubted me... the good form will return, and the goals will come back; I'm certain of that - I have no doubt at all."
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Champions League redemption
While Vinicius remains sidelined for domestic duties due to his ban, he will be desperate to silence his critics on the European stage. Mourinho has already confirmed that the Brazilian will return to the starting XI for Madrid's upcoming Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig.
With Endrick pushing for more minutes and Mbappe dominating the spotlight, Vinicius must quickly rediscover his form to ease the mounting pressure and validate his massive long-term contract extension.
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