AFP
Jose Mourinho to block Real Madrid striker's summer transfer as coach's doubts about Kylian Mbappe and Endrick revealed
Mourinho blocks striker departure
Real's new manager Mourinho has blocked the summer sale of young forward Gonzalo, according to reports from Spanish outlet AS. The 22-year-old academy graduate was widely expected to leave the Bernabeu after the club slapped a €60 million price tag on him. However, since conducting a thorough analysis of the squad he inherited, the Portuguese tactician has instructed the club hierarchy to halt the player's departure.£50 bonus
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- AFP
Tactical attacking doubts revealed
According to the report, Mourinho's sudden decision stems from a tactical analysis concluding that the current squad lacks an old-fashioned, traditional centre-forward. In the manager's view, Mbappe is a highly versatile forward but not an outright number nine. Meanwhile, he sees Endrick operating closer to the wing or acting as a second striker in specific tactical setups, meaning the genuine number nine position remains wide open.
Physical condition surprises staff
Gonzalo caught the attention of the coaching staff after returning from his summer break in peak physical condition, looking exceptionally powerful and determined to prove his worth. The Spain Under-21 international previously impressed as the top scorer in the Club World Cup, which was followed by eight goals in 1,471 first-team minutes during the 2025-26 campaign. That clinical form under Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa is precisely why Mourinho is now seriously considering his potential.
- Getty Images Sport
Austria friendly provides chance
The No. 16 is now poised to lead the line for Los Blancos in their opening pre-season friendly against Fiorentina in Klagenfurt, Austria, on August 1. This opportunity arises because Mbappe remains on his summer break, while Endrick is not expected to feature in the match.
Gonzalo will have up to five friendly fixtures during the pre-season schedule to win over Mourinho and secure his place in the senior squad.
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