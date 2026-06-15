Jose Mourinho wants Borussia Dortmund star to boost Real Madrid midfield but must contend with Man City & Man Utd interest

As the World Cup dominates the summer landscape, Real Madrid boss Mourinho is already working behind the scenes to shape the future of the Spanish giants. The 63-year-old manager is keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park and has identified Felix Nmecha as the ideal profile to bring energy and creativity to the Bernabeu, as reported by Sky Sport.

Mourinho has already made enquiries regarding the availability of the nine-cap international, who has seen his stock rise significantly following a string of dominant displays in the Bundesliga. However, Los Blancos are not alone in their pursuit, with Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Manchester City also keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to strengthen their own squads.



