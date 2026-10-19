Jordan Henderson issues defiant England warning as veteran midfielder thrives under Xabi Alonso at Chelsea

Having missed out on recent Nations League squads due to limited minutes, Henderson remains in contact with England boss Tuchel. The former Liverpool captain is adamant his international career is far from over and intends to fight for his place.

"I will always have the desire for England," Henderson stated. "I still feel like I can play at the highest level but I have to do a job at Chelsea and put in good performances and wait and see. England's always an honour and a big thing for me. If I feel like I'm playing at the highest level of course I would always want to be involved."

He added on his hopes for an eventual recall: "As long as I am playing and feeling good then I would always want to give myself a chance [of a call up]. Of course, that's up to the manager and the decisions he makes on the squad and everything. I have just got to keep putting in good performances and then take it as it comes."



