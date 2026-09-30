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John McGinn admits Scotland suffered 'big setback' as Sebastien Pocognoli's winless start continues after Switzerland humbling
Disastrous start at Hampden Park
McGinn acknowledged Scotland endured a major setback after being dismantled 3-0 by Switzerland on Pocognoli's home debut. The midfielder saw his side's game plan unravel inside 11 minutes when Hendry received a straight red card for a last-man challenge. The uphill struggle that followed left the newly appointed manager still searching for a first win after two Nations League outings.
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McGinn reflects on a difficult night
Earning his 91st international cap to move level with Jim Leighton in joint-third on Scotland's all-time appearances list, the senior midfielder conceded that adapting to a new tactical identity under Pocognoli has already met severe turbulence. Speaking to BBC Scotland, McGinn acknowledged the scale of the challenge: "We could have done better at times, but we're starting a new chapter, learning to play a different way. That was a big setback for us."
Reflecting on the need to absorb the lessons from a chastening evening, he added: "We've got a lot to learn from, but a lot to take from it as well."
Praise for McBurnie’s thankless task
Amid the fallout from a bruising home defeat, McGinn was quick to defend the tireless contribution of Oli McBurnie, who was forced to battle alone in attack once Stephen Welsh was introduced to restore defensive shape following Hendry's early dismissal.
Highlighting the forward's commitment under difficult circumstances, McGinn said: "I thought Oli McBurnie was outstanding. He's had a lot of criticism in a Scotland shirt, but [this game] was a thankless task and he gave everything for us."
Stressing the character required when playing a man down while demanding retribution in the return fixture, the midfielder insisted: "Going down to 10 men, it's a test of character; you need to dig in. It's a huge learning curve for us, and when we play them away, we need to win now."
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Pocognoli under early pressure
Scotland's blunt display extended their goal drought to four matches for the first time since 1971, while stretching their run without a Hampden clean sheet to eight games. The result also makes Pocognoli the first Scotland boss to oversee an opening two-match winless run since George Burley in 2008. The pressure mounts swiftly ahead of Saturday's clash in Skopje against North Macedonia, followed by another home assignment with Slovenia.
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