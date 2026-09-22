'This is a new beginning!' – Joey Veerman speaks out after landing dream Netherlands recall

Joey Veerman has officially returned to the Netherlands national team squad following a two-year international absence. The 27-year-old midfielder completed a high-profile summer transfer from PSV to Borussia Dortmund, establishing himself quickly in Germany to convince new national coach Xavi.

Veerman's last international appearance came during the Euro 2024 semi-final against England.

Having arrived at the national training center in Zeist, the midfielder expressed absolute delight at reuniting with his international team-mates.