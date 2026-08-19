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Joao Pedro takes Chelsea No.9 shirt from Liam Delap as multiple squad changes are confirmed
Joao Pedro claims No.9 shirt
Chelsea have made significant changes to their playing squad numbers ahead of the new season, talkSPORT understands, highlighted by Pedro inheriting the No.9 jersey. Pedro takes the shirt after a stellar previous campaign where he was named Player of the Year, registering 20 goals and nine assists across all competitions.
Consequently, Delap has been demoted to No.12. Delap, who had held the No.9 since arriving from Ipswich Town in 2025, is now strongly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. The striker managed just three goals in 47 appearances last season and is reportedly available for transfer before the window closes.
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Delap considers his transfer options
Despite having five years remaining on his current contract, Delap is among several forwards under consideration for an exit. Chelsea have Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu available, which pushes him further down the pecking order. He prefers to remain in England for the upcoming season, hoping that offers from within the Premier League will emerge.
Italian side Como have already shown interest in securing his services, but Delap is willing to wait for domestic opportunities. Alongside these attacking changes, Chelsea have refreshed several other squad numbers across the pitch as manager Xabi Alonso prepares his side for the challenges ahead.
Fofana and Rogers receive new numbers
Elsewhere in the squad, Wesley Fofana has been handed a new number, inheriting the No.3 shirt previously worn by former Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella. Fofana previously wore both No.33 and No.29 for Chelsea since signing from Leicester City four years ago.
Meanwhile, British-record signing Morgan Rogers will wear the No.17 shirt for Alonso's team this term, following in the footsteps of former Chelsea stars Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah, and Raheem Sterling. In addition, Mykhailo Mudryk has received the No.33 shirt after being cleared to return to action, vacating his old No.10, which is now held by Cole Palmer.
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What next for Chelsea?
Chelsea begin their season away to local rivals Fulham on Monday night. As Alonso looks to finalise his squad, the club have decisions to make regarding outgoing transfers, particularly concerning Delap. Fans will eagerly watch Craven Cottage to see how Pedro and the newly numbered stars perform as they aim to kick off their domestic campaign with a victory.
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