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Joao Cancelo reveals broken promise at Al-Hilal as La Liga winner explains reason behind Barcelona loan return
Al-Hilal accused of betrayal by Portuguese star
Fresh from celebrating Barcelona’s 2025-26 La Liga title triumph, Cancelo lifted the lid on his acrimonious departure from Al-Hilal. The former Manchester City defender arrived in Saudi Arabia as a marquee signing, but his time there was cut short by a lack of transparency from the club’s hierarchy. Cancelo has now claimed that he was intentionally misled about his future in the squad.
Speaking to DAZN, the defender did not hold back when discussing the circumstances of his exit. “At Al-Hilal, unfortunately, I had people who did not tell me the truth. They told me I was going to be registered for the Saudi league list, and then, when the time came, they did not do it. After that, I’m always the one left with the bad image… but at least I keep my word, and I would not trade it for anything. I have always been the same way. I am straightforward and I do not hold grudges against anyone." Cancelo said.
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A complicated return to Riyadh
While Cancelo has revitalised his career since his loan move to Catalonia, his professional future is complicated. Al-Hilal, despite leaving him out of their sporting project last year, are reportedly unwilling to let the defender leave for free and have slapped a €15 million price tag on his head.
The "foreign-player quota" dilemma that led to his initial exclusion remains a hurdle. However, Cancelo’s insistence that he holds no grudges suggests a potential, if unlikely, reintegration into the Al-Hilal squad should a permanent transfer fail to materialise. For Barcelona, the preference is to keep the defender, but only if he arrives as a free agent - a scenario currently at odds with the Saudi club's financial demands.
The Flick effect and the Benfica alternative
Cancelo has found a new lease of life under the guidance of Hansi Flick. The German tactician has managed to extract the best from the versatile defender, who has become a foundational piece of the Blaugrana's tactical setup. His ability to occupy both flanks and drift into midfield has provided Barcelona with the tactical flexibility required to clinch the domestic title.
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Four major league titles
By being crowned a La Liga champion, the 31-year-old Cancelo has now secured league titles in four of Europe’s top five leagues. He previously lifted the Premier League three times with Manchester City, as well as the Serie A title with Juventus, the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, and most recently La Liga with Barcelona.