'I fully agree!' - La Liga president Javier Tebas launches blistering counter-attack against Real Madrid after Los Blancos demand his resignation

Tebas did not hold back in his response, immediately seizing on a specific line from Madrid's original statement. "I have read the statement. I fully agree with one sentence: the president of La Liga is not the owner of the competition," he wrote. "Neither is the president of Real Madrid."

He condemned the club's attempts to portray themselves as victims, particularly regarding officiating, and accused Madrid of using their official television channel to push a biased agenda. "They have been doing it for years from Real Madrid TV and through their spokespeople, talking and writing about a rigged League week after week," he stated. "Criticising a referee’s decision is legitimate. Turning every perceived harm into proof of a persecution is another thing. Does that generate trust or damage the image of Spanish football?"

Addressing Madrid's demands for neutrality, Tebas drew a sharp distinction between being impartial and being passive. "They confuse neutrality with independence. If by neutrality they mean not taking sides on anything, not even between what's right and what's wrong, they are asking me to renounce my responsibility," he explained. "Independence requires deciding with one’s own judgement, without pressures or subordination, applying the same rules to everyone and defending the common interest. That implies making decisions and taking positions, even if Real Madrid doesn't like it."

He concluded with a definitive declaration of his authority. "And representing everyone does not mean obeying the most powerful," Tebas added. "I am not the owner of La Liga, nor will I manage it as if it belonged to a single club. I respect everyone. Subordination to no one."



