Italy player ratings vs Turkiye: Francesco Esposito shines as clinical Azzurri dominate in Bursa

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

The captain was largely a spectator for much of the first half but remained alert when called upon. While he could do little about Yilmaz's powerful finish in the 47th minute, he commanded his box well, recording two saves and ensuring the defence remained organised during Turkiye's brief spells of second-half pressure.

Alessandro Bastoni - 8/10

Bastoni displayed his elite ball-playing abilities, frequently stepping into midfield to break the lines. He opened the scoring in the 9th minute with a well-timed effort and was aerially dominant throughout. His positioning was vital in Italy recording 15 clearances to repel the hosts' direct attacks.

Michael Kayode - 9/10

A dynamic performance from the full-back, who was influential at both ends of the pitch. Kayode provided the assist for Frattesi's goal in the 22nd minute before turning goalscorer himself just five minutes later. His energy on the flank was relentless, contributing significantly to Italy's transitional play.

Giorgio Scalvini - 7/10

The young centre-back complemented Bastoni perfectly, providing a solid physical presence. He was particularly effective in the interception phase, helping Italy win back possession 20 times. Aside from a momentary lapse in communication for the Turkiye goal, he was flawless in his distribution.

Matteo Ruggeri - 7/10

Ruggeri provided essential width on the left, balance the aggressive positioning of Kayode on the opposite side. He focused on his defensive duties, nullifying the threat of Arda Guler for long periods and ensuring Italy maintained a compact shape when out of possession.