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'It bothers me!' - Frustrated Nick Woltemade suggests his critics 'don't watch many Newcastle games'
Woltemade hits back at 'slump' claims
Speaking to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the Germany forward expressed his clear frustration at the narrative surrounding his recent performances for Newcastle. Despite being a regular fixture in the side, some supporters and pundits have questioned his impact in the final third.
“It bothers me. If someone claims that I’m in a slump, I’d argue that this person doesn’t watch many Newcastle games,” Woltemade said, directly addressing the negative feedback that has emerged during the second half of the campaign.
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A shift in tactical responsibility
Rather than leading the line as a pure striker, Woltemade has often been asked to sacrifice his personal goal-scoring ambitions for the good of the collective tactical setup, with Eddie Howe using him as a midfielder.
“I know people associate me with goals, but you can’t compare a striker’s tally with that of a midfielder playing 50, 60, 70 meters from the opponent’s goal,” he explained.
Unfair judgement?
With 10 goals and five assists in 45 appearances for Newcastle to date, the numbers suggest a productive season, yet Woltemade insists that traditional statistics do not tell the whole story of his evolution. He wants the focus to shift toward his work rate and technical reliability in deeper areas of the pitch.
“I’m currently a completely different Nick Woltemade than I was at the start of the season. Right now, I should be judged by how I handle duels or secure space,” the forward added, highlighting the subtle aspects of his game that often go unnoticed by casual observers.
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Building for the long term
While most attackers crave the glory of the scoresheet, Woltemade is taking a mature approach to his development. “Of course, I score far fewer goals now. But I’m completely relaxed; I don’t mind expanding my repertoire. And I’m convinced that, in the long run, it will make me stronger if I learn to navigate phases like this,” Woltemade concluded.
The former Stuttgart man will have another chance to silence the doubters when Newcastle travel to Crystal Palace in their next Premier League game on April 12.