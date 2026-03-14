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Is Frattesi leaving Inter? Riso: "I was the one who wanted him to leave. I’ll give it some thought again in the summer"

Davide Frattesi’s agent reveals the inside story of the transfer market and sends shivers down Inter’s spine: here are his comments

What does the future hold for Davide Frattesi? The Inter midfielder, formerly of Sassuolo, was one of the most talked-about players during the recent winter transfer window, although he ultimately remained in Milan with the Nerazzurri. This summer, however, the debate over his future could reignite, and his agent, Giuseppe Riso, has also spoken on the matter.

Speaking to Calcio&Finanza, the well-known agent also revealed some behind-the-scenes transfer news: “It was me who wanted to take Frattesi away from Inter: this season is crucial for his chances of making the World Cup, and I didn’t always see him happy. Davide is passionate; he’s someone who gives his all right up to the very last second. You can see that even when he celebrates; that’s just his nature. I’d like to see him happy all the time, so I was the one who put that idea in his head. Butboth he and Inter find it hard to part ways. It’s clear, of course, that you never know how many times in your life you’ll get to play in a World Cup; those are moments you remember for life.”

  • ANOTHER ATTEMPT THIS SUMMER?

    Although Riso himself has stated that Frattesi finds it hard to leave Inter – and vice versa – the agent has made no secret of the fact that he might try again this summer to secure a move for the player: “I always give it some thought, because I like seeing him on the pitch. I like seeing everyone on the pitch, but with him in particular, I’d like to see him play a season with consistency.”

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  • ABOUT LOTITO

    Riso also shared some interesting tidbits about Lazio president Lotito: "Dealing with Lotito is fun, but it’s never been easy. In some respects, he’s a genius at negotiations. But I’m sorry that Lazio’s stadium isn’t always full, partly because, from what Rovella, Maldini and Cataldi have told me, the Biancocelesti shirt really gets under your skin. Let me tell you a story: last year, Cataldi chose to join Fiorentina and when we finalised the deal via video call, he was a broken man. He suffers for Lazio; the blood running through his veins is blue and white.”

  • THE MESSAGE TO THE INSTITUTIONS

    Then Riso’s message to football’s governing bodies: “Our sector is poorly protected, in the sense that our voice is rarely heard at the decision-making tables. We are part of a system and therefore cannot be part of it only intermittently. It is essential that those at the top involve us more; the lack of protection often pushes agents – especially the ‘smaller’ ones – not always to act in the players’ best interests, but to focus on making money just to survive."

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