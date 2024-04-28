Inter Miami player ratings vs New England Revolution: Lionel Messi is good for multiple goals in every game as Argentine's brace continues ridiculous run

The ex-Barcelona star was at his very best on Saturday to help his team earn a come-from-behind win.

When Lionel Messi is on the field, you can basically spot Inter Miami a multiple-goal lead. That's the power of the Argentine; as long as he's playing, goals are essentially guaranteed.

Saturday's clash with the New England Revolution was another reminder of that fact. Messi scored two goals and assisted another in the 4-1 win, taking his total to 16 goals and assists in just seven MLS matches. It also marked the fifth consecutive match that Messi contributed to at least two goals. Benjamin Cremaschi and Luis Suarez joined him on the scoresheet, but, make no mistake, this was all about Messi again.

On Saturday, Miami conceded first, after an early mishap from Drake Callender allowed Tomas Chancalay a first-minute finish, putting Miami up against it immediately.

Making matters worse? Messi was without several key running mates. Inter Miami's injury crisis has left this team shorthanded, with stars like Jordi Alba and Diego Gomez out. Suarez, meanwhile, was left on the bench until the second half to avoid the Revolution's turf field, leaving Miami without their superstar striker for much of the match.

With Messi out there, does it even matter who is or isn't with him? He's a one-man attack and a one-man goalscoring machine. On Saturday, he issued yet another reminder of a lesson that many have already learned: you can't stop Inter Miami; you can only hope to contain them.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Gillette Stadium...