Inter Miami Player Ratings vs Atlanta United: Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez provide the goals as Lionel Messi provides the quality in MLS Playoff opener

The Herons' stars showed up, but Brad Guzan's heroics kept it close in Friday's postseason clash

The scoreline was close but it probably shouldn't have been as Inter Miami edged Atlanta United 2-1 at home in Game One of this best-of-three series.

If not for Brad Guzan's heroics for Atlanta, Lionel Messi and Miami's stars would have run up the score. Instead, the Supporters' Shield winners had to sweat out their MLS Playoff opener just a bit more than anyone could have really expected.

Messi didn't get on the scoresheet, although he will feel like he should have. The Argentine had to settle for a mere assist, as Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba were the goalscoring heroes in the win for the home side.

Suarez opened the scoring within two minutes, giving the home crowd a signature playoff moment right as the game got going. It began a sustained period of Miami dominance, as the Herons created chance after chance as wave after wave of attacks were thrown at Atlanta United.

Guzan, the Atlanta United goalkeeper, was undoubtedly the Man of the Match, making nine saves to keep Miami at bay. And it looked like he might just succeed, too, as Saba Lobzhanidze's goal just before halftime sent the two sides into the locker room level.

There was no stopping Miami, though, and, in particular, no stopping Alba. The fullback's long-range stunner was the game-winner the Herons needed, sealing a win heading towards Atlanta for Game Two.

This wasn't Miami's best performance, but it was Guzan's. The Herons will feel that they'll be just fine going forward. Game One is behind them as Inter Miami's road to MLS Cup began with a well-deserved win.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...