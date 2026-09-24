AFP
Injury nightmare for Kai Havertz and Brian Brobbey during Nations League clash between Germany and Netherlands
Debut matches for Klopp and Xavi hit by injuries
The Nations League Group 2 fixture in League A was highly anticipated, marking Jurgen Klopp's first match in charge of Germany and Xavi Hernandez's debut as the Netherlands manager.
However, their eagerly awaited tactical battle was immediately disrupted by fitness blows. According to Sky Sport Germany, Jamal Musiala felt a thigh issue during the warm-up, prompting a late change as Nadiem Amiri stepped in. The situation worsened when Arsenal forward Kai Havertz, who has scored two goals in five Premier League appearances this season, sustained a muscular problem. Reports detailed: "It's OVER for Kai Havertz! He is getting bandage and he is going OFF!" He was replaced by Younes Ebnoutalib, making his senior debut.
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Brobbey adds to first-half casualties
The Netherlands also suffered a devastating setback today when Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey went down clutching his hamstring. Sunderland have relied heavily on the forward, who has registered three goals in the Premier League for them, but his evening ended prematurely. The sight of Brobbey needing immediate medical attention will be a massive concern for Xavi and the Dutch technical staff, adding to a surprisingly bruising first half.
Nmecha strikes amid Dutch anger
Amid the chaos of Brobbey needing treatment on the pitch, Germany opted to play on and immediately capitalised to open the scoring in the 32nd minute. Joshua Kimmich delivered a diagonal pass to the right flank, allowing Treu to send a low cross into the penalty area. Karim Adeyemi missed the initial chance at the near post, but Lukas Nmecha arrived perfectly to punch in the opener, ensuring Germany took a 1-0 lead into half-time. The controversial decision to continue playing left Virgil van Dijk absolutely indignant, sparking minor scuffles between the players before the match restarted.
- Getty Images Sport
What next for the injured stars?
Medical staff from Arsenal and Sunderland will anxiously await the final fitness assessments of Havertz and Brobbey in the coming days. Meanwhile, Klopp and Xavi must reorganise their depleted squads to maintain their tactical plans in the second half. The Netherlands will desperately push for an equaliser to avoid a disappointing opening defeat for their new manager today.
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