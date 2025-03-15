Ilkay Gundogan admits Man City lost 'confidence and belief' after costly Abdukodir Khusanov own goal sees Pep Guardiola's men draw with Brighton
Ilkay Gundogan admitted that Manchester City's "confidence and belief" dropped after Abdukodir Khusanov's own goal gave Brighton a point on Saturday.
- Khusanov deflected in Brighton's equaliser in 48th minute
- Haaland penalty and Marmoush strike gave City 2-1 half-time lead
- Brighton missed multiple chances to win in second half