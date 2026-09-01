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‘I wouldn’t wish it on anyone’ – Darwin Nunez opens up on Al-Hilal ‘nightmare’ after ending goal drought following shock transfer
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Redemption for Nunez at Al-Diriyah
Darwin Nunez has officially reignited his career in the Saudi Pro League, putting a miserable spell at Al-Hilal behind him with a match-winning performance for his new loan club. The 27-year-old Uruguay international, who recently completed a season-long loan switch to newly promoted Al-Diriyah, wasted no time in making an impact. During a high-stakes fourth-round Roshn League clash against Al-Ittifaq on Saturday evening, Nunez netted two clinical goals to lead his side to victory, proving that his predatory instincts remain sharp despite a lengthy absence from competitive action.
The significance of the performance was not lost on the former Liverpool man, who celebrated with visible relief. Having arrived in the Middle East with a reputation as a world-class finisher, Nunez found himself completely marginalized at the Kingdom Arena. After a bright start following his high-profile move in 2025, his opportunities under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi evaporated, eventually leading to him being axed from the domestic squad list entirely. The move to Al-Diriyah, which saw the newcomers agree to cover his full wages, was designed specifically to rescue him from this professional wilderness.
The psychological toll of Al-Hilal exile
Speaking to Saudi Arabia's Thmanyah network following his brace against Al-Ittifaq, Nunez laid bare the emotional and psychological strain he endured while frozen out of the first-team picture. The striker admitted that the struggle extended far beyond the training ground, affecting his personal life and his closest supporters. "First, I am very happy with my return to football. The past six months at Al-Hilal were very difficult for me and for my family, because I was unable to play matches," Nunez explained in a candid assessment of his time on the sidelines.
Nunez continued to detail the depth of his frustration, highlighting how the lack of competition felt like a betrayal of his professional identity. He told the network: "And honestly, I do not wish for anyone to go through an experience like mine, because in the end all of us as players want to compete, to play, and to enjoy what we do." These remarks provide a rare glimpse into the "nightmare" scenario for a high-profile import who finds himself surplus to requirements due to roster limitations and the arrival of other superstars like Karim Benzema.
A summer of transfer frustration
The road to Al-Diriyah was far from straightforward for the Uruguayan, who was at the centre of several collapsed deals during the summer window. Most notably, a potential move to Turkish giants Trabzonspor fell through, which would have seen him reunite with former Anfield teammate Mohamed Salah. That deal reportedly collapsed due to a complex contractual dispute with Al-Hilal management involving outstanding payments. With a contract in Riyadh that runs until June 2028, Nunez was effectively trapped until the loan arrangement with Al-Diriyah provided a viable exit strategy that satisfied all parties involved.
The striker’s career has been defined by massive price tags and high expectations, ranging from his early days at Penarol to his record-breaking move to the Premier League. However, his time in Riyadh threatened to derail that trajectory entirely. By choosing to stay within the Saudi Pro League rather than forcing a move back to Europe or Turkey, Nunez has opted for a path of immediate redemption.
Looking toward a brighter future
Despite the "storm" he has navigated over the last year, Nunez is refusing to let the negative experience define the rest of his career. He credits his support system for helping him maintain his professionalism during the months he was forced to train away from the spotlight. "Now I have moved past that difficult period.
With his confidence restored and two goals already in the bag for his new club, Nunez is now focusing exclusively on the present. He has transformed from a forgotten man at Al-Hilal into the talismanic focal point for an Al-Diriyah side looking to establish itself in the top flight. If he can maintain this scoring form throughout the 2026-27 campaign, he will undoubtedly become one of the most sought-after strikers in the next summer window, whether his future lies back with "The Leader" or at a new home in Europe.
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