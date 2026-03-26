'I deserve to play more!' - Barcelona star admits he's 'not 100% happy' at the club in shock outburst

Speaking to Sverige Television, as per Diario Sport, the winger did not hold back when asked about his current status at the club. Bardghji admitted that he is dissatisfied with his situation and believes his performances on the training ground and in brief cameos warrant a more prominent role in Flick's tactical setup.

"The truth is that until this moment I have had little playing time. I have patience but, honestly, I think I deserve to play more," he said. "I’m not 100% happy, but this is football. I respect those who have been in the squad for a long time, they are my teammates. I know what I can do, I have a lot of confidence in myself."