Sandro Schärer from Switzerland will referee the match between Vincent Kompany’s side and Bayern at the Parc des Princes, as Bayern seek a first Champions League final berth since 2020.

Bayern have previously faced Schärer twice in the competition: in the 2020/21 campaign he oversaw their 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow. More recently, however, the Swiss official was in charge for a match that the Bavarians will prefer to forget.