Tottenham urged to bring back Harry Redknapp as ex-Spurs boss fears 'desperate' former club could now be FAVOURITES to be relegated

"It was another disaster, I mean four or five weeks ago I couldn't really see Tottenham being involved in a relegation scrap, you know every week that's gone by it's got worse. But Tottenham are bang in it now, in trouble, they're looking like they could even be favourites to go down, it is that desperate," Redknapp said. His comments reflect a growing sense of panic at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Spurs only one point ahead of both Nottingham Forest and West Ham, who are in 17th and 18th respectively.