'This club is a joke!' - Ex-Tottenham star calls for Igor Tudor's sacking already and labels Conor Gallagher 'awful' in sensational tirade amid relegation battle

Speaking on talkSPORT, O'Hara expressed his anger, saying: "The manager's got to go. Get rid of him. He's lost three games on the bounce. We are the only team in the Premier League ever to bring in a new manager to get a new manager bounce and we get a worse bounce.

"Honestly, he's a joke, this club is a joke, the owners are a joke, the players are a joke, the recruitment's a joke, the staff are a joke, the manager's a joke. Everything about the football club is an absolute disgrace. Honestly, I'm hurting, I'm actually hurting. It hurts."

"I didn't think it would hurt, because I was like, we've had some good moments, won the Europa League last season. This is just awful. This is so bad. This is the worst I've ever felt as a Spurs fan, ever."