'This club is a joke!' - Ex-Tottenham star calls for Igor Tudor's sacking already and labels Conor Gallagher 'awful' in sensational tirade amid relegation battle
Spurs in freefall after Palace defeat
The London club reached a 50-year low following a dismal 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Thursday, a result that leaves them precariously perched just one point above the Premier League relegation zone after a run of 11 successive league matches without a victory.
The atmosphere turned tense as supporters watched their team slump again, failing to find any momentum under interim manager Tudor. With the threat of the Championship looming, the pressure on the hierarchy has reached a breaking point. Following the defeat, former Spurs player O'Hara vented his anger and demanded the club sack Tudor immediately.
O'Hara's sensational rant
Speaking on talkSPORT, O'Hara expressed his anger, saying: "The manager's got to go. Get rid of him. He's lost three games on the bounce. We are the only team in the Premier League ever to bring in a new manager to get a new manager bounce and we get a worse bounce.
"Honestly, he's a joke, this club is a joke, the owners are a joke, the players are a joke, the recruitment's a joke, the staff are a joke, the manager's a joke. Everything about the football club is an absolute disgrace. Honestly, I'm hurting, I'm actually hurting. It hurts."
"I didn't think it would hurt, because I was like, we've had some good moments, won the Europa League last season. This is just awful. This is so bad. This is the worst I've ever felt as a Spurs fan, ever."
Recruitment and Gallagher under fire
O’Hara didn't stop at the dugout, turned his sights on the squad and specifically England international Gallagher, reportedly Spurs' top scorer following his arrival from Atletico Madrid. "This team is terrible. They're Championship players. Pape Sarr is a Championship player. Conor Gallagher. How he played for Atletico Madrid, I'll never know. He's been absolutely awful," he said.
"The football club. It's unbelievable. The people in charge of this football club. One of the biggest clubs in the world. And an absolute mockery. We're a mockery of a football club that we've allowed this to happen and the fans have had to accept it."
Survival hopes and Tudor's silence
Tottenham currently sit 16th in the table, having suffered five consecutive defeats. The club's recruitment remains under intense scrutiny as they prepare to fight tooth and nail for their top-flight status in the final weeks of the season.
Tudor remained tight-lipped about his future following the Palace defeat. When asked if he would be on the bench for the next match, he simply replied, "No comment on that question." Before that question, Tudor was quizzed on whether he thought the hierarchy would allow him to continue in the job. "I don't think in their direction, I have my job to do and that's all," he answered.
