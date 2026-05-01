‘I wasn’t his captain’ - Why Harry Maguire was stripped of Man Utd armband by Erik ten Hag & how England defender reacted to that decision

Speaking to My Best Coach, Maguire opened up about the intense scrutiny he faced during United's difficult periods and his eventual conversation with Ten Hag. Reflecting on the external pressure and the change in leadership, he said: “I really don't worry about anything. I'm not fazed by anything. I was a little bit naive. I think that it helped me that I was so naive because I was the captain of Manchester United, we were having a real bad season, and I just thought it was normal.

"I was naive to that, you're the captain it's going to come down on you, and this is the reason they're doing it. It was only when I looked back a couple of years later or a year later when I thought it was a bit over the top. It just got to a point where it was all for clicks. It was harder for my family.”

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