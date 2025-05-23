Harry Kane & Jude Bellingham on England curfew! Thomas Tuchel refuses to release Bayern Munich & Real Madrid stars for Club World Cup with Chelsea's Cole Palmer also dealt blow
Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer find themselves on an England curfew, as Club World Cup stars will not be released early.
- Three Lions set to face Andorra & Senegal
- FIFA event gets underway on June 14
- Tuchel will not allow stars to leave early