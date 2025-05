This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham will reportedly miss the start of the 2025-26 campaign after being pencilled in for surgery on a shoulder problem.

Will undergo shoulder surgery

Dislocated left shoulder in November 2023