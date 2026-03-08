Hansi Flick reveals which Barcelona player 'makes everyone better' - and it's not Lamine Yamal

Barcelona maintained their relentless pursuit of the La Liga title on Saturday evening with a gritty 1-0 victory over Athletic Club at the formidable San Mames. After Real Madrid kept up the pressure with a win of their own 24 hours earlier, Hansi Flick’s side showed championship mettle to secure all three points in one of Spanish football's most difficult environments.

Athletic had done well to nullify Barca attacking threat, and particularly that of Yamal until he scored the only goal of the game. The 18-year-old superstar has become the focal point of the Barca attack this season, and despite being hounded by red-and-white shirts for over an hour, he eventually found the space required to exert his influence. Pedri did wonderfully well to move away from a challenge in midfield before finding Yamal, who cut inside before finding the back of the net via the far post.