Hansi Flick 'happy' to put pressure on Real Madrid but regrets 'incredible' Frenkie de Jong suspension as Barcelona run rampant against Celta
Barcelona's character shines in Balaidos victory
Celebrating his 50th La Liga game in charge, Flick's side demonstrated a potent attacking display as they ran out 4-2 winners to cut the gap on league leaders Madrid to three points. The match saw three goals from Lewandowski and one more from Pedri for Barcelona, while Celta threatened with strikes from Iago Aspas and Jorgen Strand Larsen.
The win, which came with eight shots on target from 20 attempts, showcased Barcelona's attacking prowess, contrasting with Celta's four shots on target from six attempts. Despite conceding two goals, Barcelona's control in the second period was evident, maintaining 63% possession and achieving 95% pass accuracy.
Flick's focus on continued pressure on Real Madrid
Speaking after the match, Flick said: "Yes, of course, I'm happy. I think we made more mistakes in the first half than in the second. In the first half we were very good with the ball, and in the second half the team knew how to control the game.
"In football, the previous match doesn't matter, you always have to look ahead to the next one, but it's good to put pressure on the team above us. The second half gives us confidence. I'm happy for the team."
The Barcelona coach highlighted the strategic significance of the result, especially heading into the international break. "Pushing pressure on the opponent is good, we did it and I’m happy. Winning before the international break is also very good. I feel happy. We had to look out for ourselves and we applied the pressure well today."
This result positions Barcelona on 28 points, three behind Real Madrid's 31, with both teams having played 12 matches.
Lewandowski's hat-trick sparks goalscoring resurgence
The undeniable star of the evening was veteran striker Lewandowski, who netted a hat-trick to take his La Liga tally to seven goals. The Polish international, in his fifth start, demonstrated his enduring quality despite being 37 years old. Flick expressed confidence in Lewandowski's form, avoiding speculation about his future beyond the current season.
"It’s too early to talk about Lewandowski’s next season. I can say that after his injury, I saw a different Robert, positive, confident. It’s very important for us that he scored three goals," Flick commented, acknowledging the striker's strong return to form. This performance is a significant boost for Barcelona's title aspirations, providing the cutting edge in attack they need to challenge Real Madrid.
De Jong suspension a blow for Barcelona
While celebrating the victory, Flick voiced regret over the suspension of key midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman received two yellow cards during the match, resulting in a red card in the fifth minute of stoppage time, and will now miss Barcelona's next league fixture against Athletic Club. De Jong's absence will be keenly felt, given his crucial role.
"I think De Jong controlled the game and is very important for us," Flick noted. "He’s playing at an incredible level. It’s not good that he’ll miss the next game because he’s important for us, but we’ll have to manage it. When we return from the break, I hope to have Pedri, Raphinha, and Joan [Garcia] available. We’ll see."
De Jong’s influence on possession and pass accuracy is considerable, and his ability to dictate the tempo of games is vital for Barcelona. His suspension comes at a challenging time, especially with the team striving to maintain pressure on the league leaders.
Barcelona 'on the right track'
Flick concluded his post-match comments by highlighting the positive atmosphere within the dressing room and expressing hope for a healthy return of his international players. "Everyone in the dressing room is satisfied and proud of the second half. I hope all the players return healthy after joining their national teams," he said.
He reiterated his belief that the team is progressing well, both domestically and in Europe. "For me, the most important thing is the second half. We're on the right track in La Liga and the Champions League. Not everything is perfect, but we're on the right track." Flick's cautious optimism reflects the progress made while acknowledging areas for improvement. Despite the positive result, the coach avoided deeper discussions about his tactical approach, concluding: "There's too much noise."
Athletic Club up next for La Liga champions
Following the international break, Barcelona face a challenging home fixture against Athletic, currently seventh in La Liga. The absence of De Jong will test Barcelona's midfield depth, particularly with Flick hoping for the return of key players from injury. Th match will be crucial for Barcelona to maintain their momentum and continue to pressure Madrid at the top of the table.
