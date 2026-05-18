Hansi Flick doesn't want Barcelona to sign Inter star Alessandro Bastoni as coach demands alternative summer signing

While Bastoni has long been viewed as a priority reinforcement, Flick has raised significant technical doubts. The German coach is not questioning the Italian's world-class quality but rather his specific fit within a high-intensity, aggressive tactical system that demands defenders operate in vast open spaces.

According to reports from Matteo Moretto, The core of the issue lies in Flick’s insistence on a defensive line that plays high up the pitch. In such a setup, centre-backs must possess elite recovery speed and the ability to run backward effectively during transitions. While Bastoni is widely considered one of the finest ball-playing defenders in Europe, his lack of raw pace at the top end is seen by Flick as a structural risk that could lead to defensive fragility.