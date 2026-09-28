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Adhe Makayasa

Goncalo Ramos speaks out on starting ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal hero hails 'great win on a difficult away trip'

G. Ramos
Norway vs Portugal
Norway
C. Ronaldo
Portugal
UEFA Nations League A

Goncalo Ramos seized his opportunity on the international stage after starting ahead of benched legend Cristiano Ronaldo and netting the decisive goal in Portugal's 2-1 win over Norway. The forward played down personal headlines following his match-winning heroics in Oslo, insisting team success remains the primary target under new boss Jorge Jesus.

  • Striker seizes Oslo starting role

    Handed a start in place of the benched Ronaldo, Ramos pounced on an Orjan Nyland blunder to sweep home Portugal's second-half winner. The 25-year-old saw a further effort chalked off for offside by VAR after Joao Felix had broken the deadlock early on. An impressive 81-minute shift before making way for Francisco Trincao took the striker's international tally to 12 goals in 29 caps.

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  • imago-sport-1083898450.jpgNTB

    Forward outlines broader team contribution

    Repaying the manager's faith with an industrious display, the AC Milan forward stressed that his value to the team extends far beyond merely getting on the scoresheet. Underlining the significance of seizing his opportunity from the start, Ramos told Sport TV: "Every moment is important. The most important thing is to show what I can do whenever I'm called upon and to contribute to the team. It was a demonstration of my work, of what I can offer the team - not just goals, but everything I do on the pitch."

  • Ramos praises tactical team progress

    The positive result in Oslo overshadowed Erling Haaland's record-extending 22nd Nations League strike, preserving Portugal's perfect start under Jesus. Emphasising the scale of the achievement on hostile territory, Ramos added: "Victory is always the most important thing. Playing away against a team like Norway is even tougher. It's a great win on a difficult away trip.

    "It's been a great start. We're working together and taking the manager's ideas on board well. From here on, it's all about improving and ironing out the kinks. We want to win every game. We're always focused on victory in every match."

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  • imago-sport-1083892861.jpgBildbyran

    Selecao prepare for Copenhagen test

    Maximum points from their opening two fixtures keep Portugal clear at the top of Group A4 ahead of Thursday's trip to Denmark. His decisive contribution in Oslo gives Ramos a strong case to retain his starting berth as Jesus weighs up his attacking options in Copenhagen. That dynamic poses an intriguing selection dilemma for Ronaldo, who will be eager for minutes as he continues his pursuit of 1,000 career goals.

UEFA Nations League A
Wales crest
Wales
WAL
Norway crest
Norway
NOR
UEFA Nations League A
Denmark crest
Denmark
DEN
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR