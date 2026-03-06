AFP
VAR procedure driving Gigi Buffon 'crazy' as Juventus legend slams Pierre Kalulu's incorrect red card in feisty clash loss to Inter
Red card spark fury
The Derby d'Italia was marred by controversy as Juventus defender Kalulu was dismissed following a second yellow card for a challenge on Alessandro Bastoni. Replays showed minimal contact, leading to widespread criticism of the decision that saw Juve play with 10 men in their 3-2 defeat against Inter.
Despite the gravity of the call, VAR was unable to intervene due to current protocols prohibiting the review of second yellow cards. The incident has reignited the debate over officiating consistency and the rigid rules governing technology in Italian football.
Buffon hits out at "insane" protocols
The Italian legend lamented the incident and questioned the VAR procedure and the referee's leadership. He told Il Messaggero: "This confirms how important and necessary intervention is to resolve issues like the Kalulu case. How is it possible not to intervene in such a serious incident? Who could have imagined such a thing? It's a procedure that drives you crazy."
The head of the Italian delegation also called for a better understanding of physical play, adding: "In physical contact, something must be reviewed; it doesn't always have to be a foul. There must be a confrontation between those playing football and the referee. If everything is whistled, the players will immediately understand it and will always throw themselves to the ground."
Excessive backlash for Bastoni
Buffon also addressed the fallout involving Inter’s Bastoni, who faced criticism for his role in the dismissal and subsequently issued an apology. The legendary keeper confirmed he had spoken with the defender.
“We spoke. I found everything a bit excessive," Buffon noted. "Things will inevitably fade away. He's paying far more than he deserves."
Kalulu's response
Kalulu himself addressed Bastoni's apology, saying: "The match is over now, we have to look ahead and not think about it anymore. I'll only say that it's a shame."
He later revealed he dealt with the social media fury by turning off his phone and refusing to engage, adding: "Many people spoke, but in the end, the suspension remained. It's better to leave it all behind me."
