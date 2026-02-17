Inter star Alessandro Bastoni issues apology after death threats for buying Juventus red card that sparked huge controversy in Serie A

Since the match on Saturday, Bastoni has stayed silent, but on Tuesday afternoon, he joined his manager, Cristian Chivu, for the pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League play-off against Bodo/Glimt. To the media, he apologised for the way he celebrated, but not for the incident itself.

He said: "I wanted to come here because a lot, a lot more has happened than I would have thought or imagined after Saturday. I waited a few days to review what happened.

"What I felt was a contact with my arm, which was emphasised when I watched it back. I’m here to take responsibility. What I regret is my subsequent behaviour. A human being has the right to make mistakes but equally the duty to recognise them. That’s why I’m here. I’m sorry I reacted like that, it’s right to hold my hands up to that.

"But, my career and character shouldn’t be defined by an incident like this. I didn’t think I would create so much of an uproar, I noticed a lot of hypocrisy, I heard insiders say things that shouldn’t be said in heaven or earth. I thank those who just called me ‘stupid’ and left it at that."