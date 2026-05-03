AFP
‘Getting on my nerves’ - How Paul Pogba worked through injury nightmare at Monaco to reach ‘can’t stop’ conclusion
A frustration that keeps going
The 33-year-old’s homecoming to Ligue 1 was supposed to be a grand redemption arc, but his body has frequently refused to cooperate. Since joining Monaco, the World Cup winner has seen his progress constantly interrupted by fitness issues, leading to a candid admission about his mental state during his rehabilitation periods.
Speaking in an emotional interview with Ligue 1 Plus, the midfielder revealed the depth of his frustration. Pogba stated: “Honestly, there were times when I was like, ‘That’s it, it’s getting on my nerves.’ I do everything, I come, I’m here, and it doesn’t stop, it just keeps going. I was thinking, ‘What more do I have to do to avoid all this?’ And actually, it’s about time and patience. You have to have the patience to keep going and not give up.”
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The struggle for competitive minutes
Statistically, the campaign has been challenging for the Frenchman, who has struggled to find any rhythm on the pitch. Pogba has played only 115 minutes in six appearances for Monaco as the season nears its conclusion, with his longest stint being a mere 58-minute appearance during a 2-1 win over FC Metz on Saturday.
Despite the limited game time, the former Juventus star credits his inner circle for keeping him focused when retirement thoughts might have crept in. “I was lucky to have people around me, whether it was my family or close friends, who would say to me, ‘What are you talking about?’ When I see the messages, whether on social media or when I arrive at the stadiums, they applaud,” he added.
Refusing to walk away
Despite the "nightmare" assessment of his current physical state by many French football experts, Pogba remains adamant that his story in professional football is not yet over.
Reflecting on his future, he asserted: “I can’t stop here. I want to give that love and joy back to the people.”
This defiant stance comes at a time when his contract, which runs until 2027, has been the subject of much scrutiny given his lack of availability.
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Finding peace through patience
The road back has been exceptionally long for Pogba. While his technical quality and authority on the ball remain clear for all to see, the physical demands of Ligue 1 have proven to be a significant hurdle as he looks to reclaim his former status as one of the world's premier playmakers.
Pogba now believes that the key to his survival at the top level is a shift in mindset regarding his recovery. Rather than rushing back and risking further damage, he is embracing a slower approach to fitness.