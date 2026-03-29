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Germany, predicted line-up against Ghana: This is how Julian Nagelsmann could line up the German national team

Germany vs Ghana
Germany
Ghana
Friendlies

The very last friendly before the final World Cup squad is announced: Germany face Ghana on Friday. We reveal the line-up that national coach Julian Nagelsmann is likely to field.

Another tough test for the DFB team! On Monday 30 March, the German national team will face Ghana in their second friendly of the international break – a crucial opportunity to assess their form ahead of the squad announcement in May. Kick-off at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart is scheduled for 8.45 pm.

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Find out which players Julian Nagelsmann has selected and who could start on SPOX!

  • Germany, predicted line-up against Ghana: This is how Julian Nagelsmann could line up the German national team

    The German national team has recently lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but there are strong indications that Julian Nagelsmann will make significant changes to the line-up against Ghana. Following the thrilling 4-3 win against Switzerland, the basic formation is likely to remain similar, but the potential changes could mean that the German side looks more like a 4-3-3 at times. 

    In goal, the situation ahead of the Ghana match is somewhat more open. Oliver Baumann started against Switzerland and remains the clear number one, though there are signs that Alexander Nübel could get some playing time in Stuttgart. In the back four, Joshua Kimmich is likely to start on the right, whilst there is a strong case for Antonio Rüdiger and Malick Thiaw in central defence. On the left, Nathaniel Brown is a candidate for the starting line-up, although David Raum remains an option too. 

    We expect changes in midfield. Pascal Groß and Anton Stach are hot favourites for the starting line-up, having replaced Angelo Stiller and Leon Goretzka who started against Switzerland. Ahead of them, Serge Gnabry could be deployed slightly deeper or on the right.

    There could also be a few changes up front. Florian Wirtz was the standout performer against Switzerland with two goals and two assists, but could be rested after his heavy workload. Kevin Schade is a realistic candidate for a role in the attacking trio, and Lennart Karl could also be in line for his first-team debut following his brief appearance against Switzerland. Nagelsmann also hinted that Sane remains an option despite his rather unremarkable performance. 

    The decision regarding the centre-forward position is still open: Nick Woltemade is a candidate for the starting eleven, but according to Nagelsmann, a start for Deniz Undav is also a distinct possibility. 

    Predicted Germany line-up:
    Nübel – Kimmich, Thiaw, Rüdiger, Brown – Groß, Stach, Gnabry – Lennart Karl, Woltemade, Schade

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  • Germany, friendly: This is likely to be Ghana’s starting line-up against the German national team

    The Black Stars usually adopt a flexible approach, most recently often playing a 4-3-3 or a slightly adapted midfield formation. Against the German national team, however, it is likely that manager Otto Addo will opt for a compact and more defensive set-up. 

    Lawrence Ati-Zigi is likely to start in goal. In front of him, a back four is probable, with Marvin Senaya and Gideon Mensah on the flanks and Alexander Djiku and Patric Pfeiffer in central defence. 

    In midfield, Thomas Partey will take on the central role and dictate the play. He could be supported by hard-working players such as Ibrahim Sulemana or Kwasi Sibo. 

    In attack, the Ghanaians will rely primarily on pace and quick transitions: Kamaldeen Sulemana and Antoine Semenyo are likely to come in from the wings, whilst Jordan Ayew will operate as the experienced centre-forward. 

    Predicted Ghana line-up:
    Ati-Zigi – Senaya, Pfeiffer, Djiku, Mensah – Partey, Sulemana, Sibo – Semenyo, Ayew, Sulemana

  • Germany v Ghana: Watch the DFB team’s friendly live on TV and via livestream

    The international match against Ghana will also be available to watch for free. Whilst the match against Switzerland was shown on RTL, this time ARD will be broadcasting it on public service television.

    In addition, the match will be available via a live stream on the ARD media library.

    With a view to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ARD and ZDF will share the broadcasting rights for Germany’s matches. However, all matches in the tournament will be shown exclusively on the streaming service MagentaTV.

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  • Germany v Ghana: Follow the DFB team’s friendly match via SPOX’s live ticker

    Alternatively, you can of course follow the match here – as usual, we’ll be providing full live updates of the DFB team’s international fixture for you!

    You’ll find the live ticker, including the official line-ups, on our homepage about an hour before kick-off!

  • Germany v Ghana: Key information about the DFB team’s friendly match

    • Match: Germany v Ghana
    • Competition: Friendly
    • Date: 30 March 2026
    • Time: 8.45 pm
    • Venue: MHP Arena (Stuttgart)
    • TV and live stream: ARD
    • Live ticker: SPOX

  • Germany, squad: Julian Nagelsmann has named these players for the friendly against Ghana

    No.PlayerTeam
    1Oliver BaumannTSG Hoffenheim
    2Antonio RüdigerReal Madrid
    3Waldemar AntonBorussia Dortmund
    4Jonathan TahFC Bayern
    5Pascal GroßBrighton & Hove Albion
    6Joshua KimmichFC Bayern
    7Kai HavertzArsenal
    8Leon GoretzkaFC Bayern
    9Kevin SchadeFC Brentford
    11Nick WoltemadeNewcastle
    12Alexander NübelVfB Stuttgart
    13Deniz UndavVfB Stuttgart
    14Chris FührichVfB Stuttgart
    15Nico SchlotterbeckBorussia Dortmund
    16Angelo StillerVfB Stuttgart
    17Florian WirtzLiverpool
    18Nathaniel BrownEintracht Frankfurt
    19Leroy SanéGalatasaray
    20Serge GnabryFC Bayern
    21Jonas UrbigFC Bayern
    22David RaumRB Leipzig
    23Josha VagnomanVfB Stuttgart
    24Anton StachLeeds United
    25Lennart KarlFC Bayern
    26Malick ThiawNewcastle


Friendlies
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Ghana
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