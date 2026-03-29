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Gerard Pique puts Cristiano Ronaldo above Lionel Messi as football's hardest worker
A definitive view from the dressing room
Speaking to The Late Run, former Spain international Pique offered a unique perspective on the duo. Having witnessed their brilliance firsthand, first alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United and later with Messi during a golden era where Barcelona dominated across multiple trophy fronts, the retired defender provided a detailed breakdown of what separates the two icons.
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The 'machine' versus 'pure talent'
“For me, Messi is the best in the world. I haven’t seen anyone with this level of talent, but Cristiano was indeed a machine that worked insanely every day,” Pique explained. “In terms of work ethic, I haven’t seen anyone prepare as he did; he wanted to be the best. But in terms of talent, Messi is better. I rank Messi as the best player in the world, and Cristiano comes second with a very slight difference. They are the best players in history.”
Messi's early academy dominance with Barca
Reflecting on their formative years in Barca's academy, Pique recalled the sheer devastation Messi caused in youth football. “I started playing with him when I was 13, and he was crazy. We used to win matches 15-0, 20-0, and he was scoring a lot of goals,” he reminisced. “There were questions about his size, because he was very short. Unlike Ronaldo, who was strong, and had high skills. He also used to play as a winger and not as a striker. During his career, he knew the position where he could become more impactful, and score a lot of goals.”
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What next for Messi and Ronaldo?
As their illustrious careers enter their final chapters, both legends still have their sights set on historic milestones. At 41 years old, Ronaldo continues his relentless pursuit of reaching 1,000 career goals before hanging up his boots. Meanwhile, 38-year-old Messi continues to dazzle fans in Major League Soccer, where Inter Miami have enjoyed his magical presence. However, both icons remain deeply focused on the upcoming World Cup. While the Argentine maestro hopes to successfully defend his nation's prestigious global title, his Portuguese rival is desperate to conquer the one major tournament that has eluded him, aiming to deliver Portugal's first-ever World Cup triumph.