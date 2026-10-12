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LOSC Lille v Real Betis Balompie - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

Gunner reunion! Gabriel relishes Lille clash as Arteta hails Emirates icon Giroud before European showdown

Arsenal
O. Giroud
M. Arteta
Gabriel
Arsenal vs Lille
Lille
Champions League

Arsenal prepare to host Lille in the UEFA Champions League in a fixture filled with emotional reunions at the Emirates Stadium. Defender Gabriel Magalhaes expressed deep affection for his former club, while Mikel Arteta paid tribute to former team-mate Olivier Giroud.

  • Emotional reunions take centre stage at Emirates

    Arsenal host French outfit LOSC Lille at the Emirates Stadium on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League league phase, with narrative headlines dominating the pre-match buildup. The fixture sees Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes face his former club for the first time since leaving France for North London in 2020.

    Adding further drama to the occasion, former Gunners striker Olivier Giroud returns to his old stomping ground leading Davide Ancelotti's frontline.

    Mikel Arteta's side enter the tie seeking to build on their opening 1-0 European victory away at Napoli.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-LILLEAFP

    Gabriel relishes reunion with former club

    Gabriel Magalhaes represented Lille 52 times between 2017 and 2020 before establishing himself as a mainstay in the Gunners' backline. Speaking ahead of the midweek encounter, the 28-year-old centre-back admitted the fixture holds significant personal meaning.

    "It is going to be a very special day for me," Gabriel revealed.

    "I have a lot of love for the club so I will be really happy to see the fans and to play against Lille."

  • Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Arteta pays tribute to former team-mate Giroud

    Mikel Arteta also shared fond memories of sharing a dressing room with Giroud, who scored 105 goals in 253 appearances during a six-year spell at Arsenal. The Frenchman now anchors Lille's attack alongside Dilane Bakwa and Maurits Kjaergaard.

    "He was a great character and a great person to have around the dressing room," Arteta stated when asked about his former team-mate.

    "He was a completely different profile of a player than what we were used to and what a career he had. He definitely earned it as well."

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  • imago-sport-1074863808.jpgSports Press Photo

    Injury concerns shadow Gunners ahead of kickoff

    Despite the nostalgic atmosphere, Arteta faces pressing injury concerns following international and training setbacks. Centre-back Ezri Konsa returned early from England duty, while midfielder Martin Zubimendi and defender Piero Hincapie picked up late training blows.

    "We need to assess them today and have further scans to see where they are then we will have a timeframe on how long they are going to be out for," Arteta confirmed.

    Arsenal will look to extend their 13-game winning streak in European group and league phase matches when action kicks off in London.

Champions League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
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Lille crest
Lille
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