'The idea is for him to start!' – Hansi Flick confirms exciting Barcelona team news

Gabriel Jesus is in line to make his first start for Barcelona when the Catalan giants host Getafe at Saturday's 6.30pm CEST kick-off. Head coach Hansi Flick confirmed that the forward used the three-week period to build up fitness and absorb tactical instructions.

With Raphinha ruled out, the Brazilian striker will lead the attacking line at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

"The idea is for him to start tomorrow," Flick told reporters. "He has improved a lot and fits our style. He is doing very well, he is ready."