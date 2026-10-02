Alessandro Bastoni cancels out Michael Olise thunderbolt as 10-man France held to draw by resilient Italy in Nations League clash

The Nations League encounter at the Stade de France was billed as a heavyweight clash between two European giants, and it certainly delivered on drama. Zidane's France side, missing the injured Kylian Mbappe, initially looked like they might secure all three points when Michael Olise broke the deadlock in the 55th minute. The Bayern Munich star unleashed a thunderbolt from the edge of the box following a Rayan Cherki free-kick, with the ball taking a slight deflection before crashing in off the underside of the crossbar.

However, Italy refused to fold under the pressure and found their equaliser just thirteen minutes later. The goal came from an unlikely source as centre-back Alessandro Bastoni ventured forward during a counter-attack led by debutant Antonio Vergara. As the French defence, including Lucas Da Cunha, appeared momentarily distracted, Bastoni seized the initiative, intercepting the ball and firing a composed finish from the edge of the penalty area. The strike was significant not just for the scoreline, but because it marked the first goal conceded by France under Zidane's management.