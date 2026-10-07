Former Liverpool and Chelsea forward Fabio Borini announces his retirement after an extensive career

In his announcement, the Italian shared a heartfelt message reflecting on his journey, writing: "It all started with a flight. Thank you Chelsea. I was 16 years old. A flight I spent entirely with tears in my eyes, beginning the journey of my career with no real destination, other than the dreams I wanted to achieve. From that day on, I started building myself, without knowing what would become of that kid with such a strong mindset. I started building my dreams in my head, and somehow, I ended up turning them into my reality. The same reality that today will change forever. The reality that has shaped my past, my present and my future. Today, just like that day when I sat on a plane to London, I feel those same emotions about what lies ahead. Fear. Happiness. Courage. Uncertainty. Dreams. Success. Passion. Sacrifice. I want to thank that kid who never stopped believing. And the man I am today will keep believing in the next opportunity, this time without a ball at my feet, but with that same belief. Always. THANK YOU. THANK YOU, FOOTBALL."



