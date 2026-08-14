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'Learn the rules of the game!' - Former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro slams Jose Mourinho and John Terry as Netflix documentary reopens 2015 controversy
Carneiro hits back at Chelsea legends
Carneiro has not held back after watching Mourinho and Terry discuss the end of her Chelsea career in the documentary 'Mourinho'. The dispute dates back to August 2015 when Carneiro and head physio Jon Fearn entered the pitch to treat Eden Hazard during injury time of a 2-2 draw.
Given Thibaut Courtois had been sent off earlier, their intervention temporarily left the Blues with only nine players on the field. This sparked a public outburst from Mourinho, which ultimately led to Carneiro leaving Stamford Bridge and settling a legal claim for constructive dismissal at an employment tribunal.
Responding to the new footage on social media, Carneiro expressed her frustration at the situation being brought back into the limelight. "11 years on and here we are reliving the worst. Hope they made some money," she wrote on X. She specifically targeted Terry’s claims about a dressing-room "understanding" regarding medical treatment, stating: "We are bound by a medico-legal code of conduct. Genuinely it would be healthy for John Terry to learn the rules of the game. It’s been long enough mate."
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Mourinho doubles down on 'naivety' claims
In the documentary, Mourinho remains steadfast in his belief that the medical staff were wrong to interfere with the flow of the game when the result was on the line, calling them "impulsive and naive".
"I’m not a doctor, but my eyes know when a player is injured, and they know when a player is not injured," the legendary manager explained in his Netflix documentary. "I knew that he was not injured, but the doctors went to the pitch, and in that moment we were left with nine players.
"For me, a lady doctor is the same as a man’s doctor. So, as always, I use my vocabulary when I’m not happy. There are words in moments where the tension is very, very high. Normally, people with football culture, with football DNA, with football background, they go over it in one second. In that case, it was different."
Terry reveals unwritten dressing room rules
Former Chelsea captain Terry offered the players' perspective, corroborating Mourinho's view that the medical team should have stayed on the bench. Terry explained that the squad had an unwritten agreement regarding how and when they should receive treatment.
"Medically, he would say unless it’s really, really bad, then they’re not coming on," Terry noted during his segment in the film. "That was the understanding for us as players, the medical staff, everyone bought into that."
Terry admitted that the fallout from the Swansea game became a massive distraction during a difficult title defense. The club ultimately finished 10th in 2015-16, marking their worst campaign of the Roman Abramovich era. He added: "It was a big moment, obviously, and he took a lot of backlash for that. There was a lot of heat on the football club."
However, Carneiro insists that the opinions of both the players and the manager were irrelevant compared to the referee's instructions and the immediate medical needs of the athlete.
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The medical reality of the Hazard incident
Carneiro further clarified that her actions were dictated by the referee and the player himself, leaving her with no professional choice but to act. She added on her X: "So IT IS really simple. Referee Michael Oliver called us on TWICE, player Eden Hazard requested medical assistance we then made eye contact from side line and he confirmed he needed medical assistance, TWICE. At that point my hands are bound as a medical professional."
The former doctor also highlighted a statement from the British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine to support her stance. The organisation emphasises that when a medical team is requested by a referee, it is their "absolute duty of care to attend and assess the player."
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