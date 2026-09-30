'No way he is getting past' - Former Arsenal defender makes damning claim about striker Viktor Gyokeres

Traore has voiced his doubts regarding Gyokeres, suggesting the Arsenal forward does not possess the commanding presence required at the highest level. Speaking to the Sun, Traore admitted he would feel completely comfortable playing against him today.

Gyokeres scored 21 goals in all competitions last season to help Arsenal claim the Premier League title, but his performances for the club have still drawn criticism. Traore believes that both the 28-year-old and Kai Havertz are missing the distinctive leadership qualities that previously defined top-tier forwards in England.