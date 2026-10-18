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'If you need a player there, you need Flo!' – Andoni Iraola hails record-breaking Liverpool star
Wirtz masterclass unlocks Brentford low block
Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola showered praise on Florian Wirtz following his match-winning performance in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Brentford. The German playmaker assisted Victor Munoz's equalizer before Alexander Isak sealed the three points at the Gtech Community Stadium.
According to Opta, Wirtz created nine chances from open play—the highest by an away player in the Premier League for over 15 years.
Iraola emphasized that Wirtz's technical quality proved essential in dismantling Brentford's organized defensive structure.
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Iraola details Wirtz ability in tight spaces
Speaking to the media, Iraola explained why Wirtz is the ideal playerto breakdown opposition teams playing with ten men inside their own penalty area. "If you need a player there, you need Flo," Iraola declared.
"There’s very few spaces, small pockets, time on the ball, some delicate things you have to find because Brentford defend the box really, really well."
"You need players like Flo, like Rio [Ngumoha], like Victor, who can make the difference."
Manager loves attacking threat despite missed chances
Iraola also praised Bradley Barcola's attacking influence, despite the forward striking the crossbar and missing several opportunities. "Bradley has missed probably clear chances... but I love that he's having so many chances and being in those situations," Iraola noted.
"Then after that, Rio and Flo are players that – especially when you are playing against 10 – are lovely to have in that moment."
"We were finding good positions and we were in control of the game really well."
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Creative stars prepare for European night at Anfield
With Wirtz operating at peak creative levels, Liverpool possess a terrifying array of attacking talent capable of unlocking any defense.
Iraola's side will look to build on their attacking harmony when they return to European action.
The Reds host Villarreal at Anfield on Tuesday evening seeking another crucial victory.
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